Last time out for Brighton, they lost poorly 3-0 against Aston Villa at the Amex (Wednesday, April 2).

The Eagles will also be looking to get back to winning ways, following a shock draw against the all-but-relegated Southampton on Wednesday.

However, the Crystal Palace side will have more confidence going into this one. Brighton were outplayed at home on Sunday, December 15, suffering a 3-1 loss.

Here are thirteen shots of fans as they went into Selhurst Park for the game.

