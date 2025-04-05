13 fan photos before Brighton face old rivals Crystal Palace13 fan photos before Brighton face old rivals Crystal Palace
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 5th Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
As Brighton and Crystal Palace face each other in a Premier League clash, Sussex World took photos of fans arriving at Selhurst Park.

Last time out for Brighton, they lost poorly 3-0 against Aston Villa at the Amex (Wednesday, April 2).

The Eagles will also be looking to get back to winning ways, following a shock draw against the all-but-relegated Southampton on Wednesday.

However, the Crystal Palace side will have more confidence going into this one. Brighton were outplayed at home on Sunday, December 15, suffering a 3-1 loss.

Here are thirteen shots of fans as they went into Selhurst Park for the game.

Photo: Henry Bryant

Photo: Henry Bryant

Photo: Henry Bryant

Photo: Henry Bryant

