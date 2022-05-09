14 brilliant photos of an emotional record Amex Stadium crowd watching Brighton claim huge Manchester United win

Rampant Brighton bullied their stunned opponents from the outset en route to their biggest top-flight win in their 356th match at this level.

The emphatic success – in front of a boisterous record Amex Stadium crowd of 31,637 – was a first victory in nine games on home soil, dating back to Boxing Day, to boost their hopes of a top-half finish.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter hailed the exceptional result as one of the best of his career.

“It’s absolutely up there because we’ve had to suffer a little bit at home to say the least in terms of giving our supporters more happy memories and moments,” said Potter, whose side also hit a post through Alexis Mac Allister.

“But I think we made up for it today in some ways.

“Football is about winning but it’s also about parents bringing kids to the game and having a moment together and remembering the occasion and celebrating the victory and I think that’s what was special today.

“The guy on the DJ had some celebratory songs he hasn’t used for a while, so he was happy – it was a brilliant day.”

Brighton have two more Premier League matches remain this season at Leeds and then at home to West Ham.

Sussex World photographer Jon Rigby was at the Amex Stadium to capture the scenes.

