14 well-known Brighton-supporting celebrities and famous faces - from Joe Marler to Rag 'n' Bone Man

Brighton and Hove Albion are a club very much on the rise of late as success on the pitch in the Premier League and across Europe has increased their profile.

Chairman Tony Bloom has been the brains and financial backer behind and incredible rise that has seen the club go from almost dropping out of the football league to competing with the elite at the impressive Amex Stadium.

A shrewd approach in the transfer market has helped place the club on a sound financial footing, while the style of football played Italian head coach Robert De Zerbi makes them a great watch for their fans and neutrals alike.

Brighton also have a number of celebrity fans from famous faces on TV, musicians and England rugby stars… Here’s 14 of them:

1 . Jules Breach - presenter The sports broadcaster for BT Sport and Premier League fanzone was born in Brighton and lived also in Mauritius and Jamaica. She studied at Sussex University and Brighton Journalist Works. A big Brighton fan. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

2 . Fat Boy Slim - Musician The 60-year-old musician and DJ Cook is a 12 per cent shareholder of Brighton & Hove Albion, the football club he has supported since moving to Brighton in the late 1980s. They've come a long way together. Photo: Tabatha Fireman

3 . Marcus Smith - rugby England's brilliant fly-half was born in the Philippines and was educated at Brighton College. Plays his club rugby for Harlequins and is said to be one of England's most naturally gifted players. Photo: David Rogers