BREAKING

15 brilliant photos as hundreds of loyal Brighton fans takeover Amsterdam

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam.
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Nov 2023, 19:29 GMT

Ahead of Thursday’s huge Europa League clash against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena, fans have been donning their shirts – and even seagull costumes – as they soak up the atmosphere of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Here are some of the best photos of Brighton fans in Amsterdam.

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World

1. Brighton fans in Amsterdam

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World Photo: Sussex World

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World

2. Brighton fans in Amsterdam

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World Photo: Sussex World

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World

3. Brighton fans in Amsterdam

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World Photo: Sussex World

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World

4. Brighton fans in Amsterdam

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam before Albion faced Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Photo: Sussex World Photo: Sussex World

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AmsterdamBrightonEuropa League