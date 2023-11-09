The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Brighton fans made their presence known in Amsterdam.
Ahead of Thursday’s huge Europa League clash against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena, fans have been donning their shirts – and even seagull costumes – as they soak up the atmosphere of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
1. Brighton fans in Amsterdam
2. Brighton fans in Amsterdam
3. Brighton fans in Amsterdam
4. Brighton fans in Amsterdam
