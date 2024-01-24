15-goal Brighton striker out for 'three months' after successful operation
Brighton striker Abdallah Sima – currently on loan at Rangers – will be out for “between two and three months” after having an operation on a thigh injury.
The 22-year-old Senegal international, who has scored 15 goals since arriving on loan from Brighton in the summer, was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations after picking up the injury in training.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Easter Road, Gers boss Philippe Clement told Rangers’ official website: “Abdallah had his operation and the surgeon was really happy with the way it went.
“It was a good operation, everything went well and he will be out for between two and three months.
“He is positive, he is someone who is always working hard and we expect him to be back as fast as possible in a healthy way and we can count on him at the end of the season.”
Sima signed for Brighton for around £7m from Salvia Prague in 2020 and has since had loan loan spells at Stoke, Angers and now Rangers. He is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025.