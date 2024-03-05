15-goal Brighton striker wants to leave for £15m this summer as Seagulls make key transfer decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav looks ready to seal a permanent move to Stuttgart this summer.

Undav, 27, was allowed to leave Brighton on loan at the start of this season and has impressed in the Bundesliga with 15 goals and five assists from 23 appearances.

The German club, who are third in the Bundesliga, do have an option to buy Undav at the end of his loan and, according to sportwitness.co.uk, they are keen to complete a deal for around £15m.

Undav is contracted with the to the Seagulls until 2026 but last month stated he is keen to stay on with Stuttgart. However, it was also reported that personal terms are yet to be agreed with Stuttgart.

Undav joined Brighton in 2022 for around £7m after a prolific spell in Belgium with Union SG. Last term the German striker scored eight goals in 30 appearances for the Seagulls.

Brighton have plenty of competition for places in attacking areas with Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati all capable of leading the line.