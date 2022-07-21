17 brilliant crowd pictures from Brighton Stadium as Lionesses and Georgia Stanway light up Euro 2022

The tournament hosts looked in trouble trailing to Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute goal before Ella Toone drew things level with a smart finish with six minutes of normal time remaining, teed up by fellow substitute Alessia Russo.

Stanway then sparked delirium among the 28,994 crowd in attendance by firing a stunner past Sandra Panos six minutes into extra time as England secured a place in a fourth successive major tournament semi-final.

The Lionesses, Euros runners-up in 1984 and 2009, will now face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four at Bramall Lane next Tuesday as they continue their quest for a first major piece of silverware.

Stanway said: “Unreal. That just shows the level that we are at, we get a setback and we come back and do it. Job done and focus on the semis.

“It (the goal) is definitely one to be proud of, I will remember today, we put in a massive, massive shift. We are going to enjoy this moment and then crack on.”

Boss Sarina Wiegman added: “The whole game was a test. The level of this game was so high. I haven’t experienced that too much.

We know Spain are a very good team especially in possession. We did pretty well too.

“Plan B was also (used for) a couple of minutes in and then we scored. Then we went back. I’m so proud of the team. Incredible."

