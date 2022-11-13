17 brilliant images of Brighton fans and action on Armistice Day at the Amex Stadium vs Aston Villa
Brighton and Hove Albion fans were out in force for their final Premier League match at the Amex Stadium before the World Cup break
Albion, who started the match in seventh place in the Premier League, welcomed Aston Villa who arrived with their new boss Unai Emery in confident mood following their victory against Man United last time out in the league.
The Albion fans didn’t have to wait long to cheer the first goal as Alexis Mac Allister celebrated his Argentina call-up to the World Cup with a goal inside a minute for Brighton against Aston Villa.
Mac Allister was too strong for Douglas Luiz following Emi Martinez’s poor pass and fired beyond his compatriot after 50 seconds to make it 1-0 at the Amex Stadium.
The frantic start continued with Albion’s Adam Lallana forced off with injury in the fifth minute, but Brighton saw Aston Villa draw level by the 20-minute mark.
Lewis Dunk brought down John McGinn inside the area and Danny Ings made no mistake from 12 yards as he slotted home the resulting penalty to make the score 1-1.
Picture gallery...