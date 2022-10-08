17 brilliant photos of an emotional Brighton and Tottenham crowd as Harry Kane dedicates win to Gian Piero Ventrone
Harry Kane’s 22nd-minute goal helped Tottenham end a difficult week with three points following a 1-0 Premier League win at Brighton.
On Thursday it was announced that club fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone had died at the age of 61. It left everyone at Tottenham stunned, especially Antonio Conte who had known the highly-respected Italian for almost three decades but his players honoured Ventrone in the best possible way by ensuring they got back to winning ways in the Premier League.
While it spoiled Roberto De Zerbi’s home debut, the new Seagulls boss would have been encouraged by a fine display from his side, who have dropped to sixth in the table.
This was De Zerbi’s first match at the Amex Stadium but another Italian took centre stage ahead of kick-off with a minute’s applause taking place for Ventrone.