Brighton fans once again were out in force at the Amex Stadium last Saturday as they witnessed a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Premier League against Brentford

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk says the club must seize a precious opportunity to secure European football following the mixed emotions of a thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Albion dominated Saturday’s gripping Premier League contest at the Amex Stadium and showed resilience by coming from behind three times to salvage a point.

The result lifted the Seagulls above Liverpool and into sixth position, while keeping them ahead of the Bees on goal difference with two games in hand.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has made no secret of his desire to secure continental qualification and defender Dunk is determined to realise the dream.

“We’ve got a target and we’ve never been in such a good position to get into Europe, so we’ve got to grasp it,” he told the club website. “We’re in a position to get there and we’ve got to make sure we do that.

“It’s on us, we’ve got a lot of games in quick succession and we’ll be ready and make sure we try and reach our target.”

Here’s 17 brilliant pictures from a memorable day at the Amex Stadium – courtesy of Getty Images

1 . Brighton vs Brentford Brighton vs Brentford Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Brighton vs Brentford Brighton vs Brentford Photo: Justin Setterfield

3 . Brighton vs Brentford Brighton vs Brentford Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Brighton vs Brentford Brighton vs Brentford Photo: Justin Setterfield