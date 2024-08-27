17 painful pictures as £25m Brighton ace suffers ankle injury on debut against Crawley Town

Brighton and Hove Albion secured a 4-0 win against Crawley Town in a Sussex derby Carabao Cup second round clash at the Amex Stadium

It was a painful evening for Brighton debutant Matt O'Riley following his £25m arrival from Celtic. The Denmark international midfielder had to be helped from the pitch after just six minutes during the first half following a poor challenge from Crawley’s Jay Williams. It was a big blow for Brighton and hopefully the injury will not prove to be too serious.

There was however better news for Seagulls fans as another £25m new signing Ferdi Kadioglu was introduced to the crowd ahead of kick-off. “I'm very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character,” said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

League One Crawley played well on the night and were unfortunate to be 1-0 down at the break as Simon Adingra scored against the run of play. Jeremy Sarmiento added a second after the break and late goals from Adam Webster and Portsmouth-bound Mark O'Mahony completed the scoring. There was also a late red card for Crawley’s Jack Roles after his foul on Brighton’s Yasin Ayari.

Here’s 17 pictures from a dramatic Sussex derby at the Amex Stadium:

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion is helped from the field after getting injured during the Carabao Cup Second Round match

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion is helped from the field after getting injured during the Carabao Cup Second Round match Photo: Mike Hewitt

Josh Flint of Crawley Town heads towards goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round

Josh Flint of Crawley Town heads towards goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round Photo: Mike Hewitt

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (L) reacts after being substituted due to injury

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (L) reacts after being substituted due to injury Photo: Mike Hewitt

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (R) reacts as he is checked on by Adam Webster

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (R) reacts as he is checked on by Adam Webster Photo: Mike Hewitt

