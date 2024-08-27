It was a painful evening for Brighton debutant Matt O'Riley following his £25m arrival from Celtic. The Denmark international midfielder had to be helped from the pitch after just six minutes during the first half following a poor challenge from Crawley’s Jay Williams. It was a big blow for Brighton and hopefully the injury will not prove to be too serious.
There was however better news for Seagulls fans as another £25m new signing Ferdi Kadioglu was introduced to the crowd ahead of kick-off. “I'm very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character,” said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler.
League One Crawley played well on the night and were unfortunate to be 1-0 down at the break as Simon Adingra scored against the run of play. Jeremy Sarmiento added a second after the break and late goals from Adam Webster and Portsmouth-bound Mark O'Mahony completed the scoring. There was also a late red card for Crawley’s Jack Roles after his foul on Brighton’s Yasin Ayari.
Here’s 17 pictures from a dramatic Sussex derby at the Amex Stadium:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.