It was a painful evening for Brighton debutant Matt O'Riley following his £25m arrival from Celtic. The Denmark international midfielder had to be helped from the pitch after just six minutes during the first half following a poor challenge from Crawley’s Jay Williams. It was a big blow for Brighton and hopefully the injury will not prove to be too serious.

There was however better news for Seagulls fans as another £25m new signing Ferdi Kadioglu was introduced to the crowd ahead of kick-off. “I'm very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character,” said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

League One Crawley played well on the night and were unfortunate to be 1-0 down at the break as Simon Adingra scored against the run of play. Jeremy Sarmiento added a second after the break and late goals from Adam Webster and Portsmouth-bound Mark O'Mahony completed the scoring. There was also a late red card for Crawley’s Jack Roles after his foul on Brighton’s Yasin Ayari.

Here’s 17 pictures from a dramatic Sussex derby at the Amex Stadium:

1 . Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion is helped from the field after getting injured during the Carabao Cup Second Round match Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Brighton 4-0 Crawley Town Josh Flint of Crawley Town heads towards goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Brighton 4-0 Crawley Town Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (L) reacts after being substituted due to injury Photo: Mike Hewitt