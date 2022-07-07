Graham Potter keeps a close eye on his new players during Brighton's pre-season training session

17 pictures as new Brighton signings spotted during pre-season training – including £16 million duo

Brighton and Hove Albion had a fresh look about them in the pre-season training as new arrivals settled in to Graham Potter’s squad

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 1:34 pm

Brighton have already been active during this summer’s transfer window with Yves Bissouma departing, Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra arriving.

Bissouma has been a key man for Graham Potter’s team for the last two season but joined Tottenham for around £30m.

Paraguay international Enciso looks a promising signing and the 18-year-old playmaker – who joined for £8m – is rated as one the best young players in South America.

Albion also sealed a £6m deal with Danish club Nordsjaelland for Ivory Coast winger Simon Adingra, who has since been loaned to Belgian outfit Union SG.

Enciso will be joined by Deniz Undav, who joined for £6m last January, and Poland international Kacper Kozłowski.

Undav and Kozłowski were on loan at Union last term and will push for starting roles this season.

Here’s 17 pictures of things we spotted in Brighton’s pre-season training.

1. Deniz Undav

Striker Deniz Undav has joined preseason training after joining for £6m last January

2. Reda Khadra

Reda Khadra enjoyed a successful loan at Backburn last season and hopes to make an impact in preseason

3. Marc Cucurella and Julio Enciso

Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso joined for £8m earlier in the window

4. Out of the blocks

Brighton players off to flyer in preseason

