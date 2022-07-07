17 pictures as new Brighton signings spotted during pre-season training – including £16 million duo

Brighton have already been active during this summer’s transfer window with Yves Bissouma departing, Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra arriving.
Bissouma has been a key man for Graham Potter’s team for the last two season but joined Tottenham for around £30m.
Paraguay international Enciso looks a promising signing and the 18-year-old playmaker – who joined for £8m – is rated as one the best young players in South America.
Albion also sealed a £6m deal with Danish club Nordsjaelland for Ivory Coast winger Simon Adingra, who has since been loaned to Belgian outfit Union SG.
Enciso will be joined by Deniz Undav, who joined for £6m last January, and Poland international Kacper Kozłowski.
Undav and Kozłowski were on loan at Union last term and will push for starting roles this season.
Here’s 17 pictures of things we spotted in Brighton’s pre-season training.