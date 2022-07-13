Brighton and Hove Albion players are put through their paces during the preseason training camp in Portugal

17 pictures as surprise Brighton faces spotted at Portugal pre-season camp – new signings and notable absentees

Brighton and Hove Albion are in Portugal for preseason as they prepare for their Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7

Graham Potter is keeping a close eye on his players in their training camp on the Portuguese Riviera.

Albion started their pre-season last weekend with a 0-0 friendly draw against Union SG at Albion’s training ground in Lancing.

The squad – including their new arrivals such as Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav – are now having further time to gel together in the sweltering conditions of Portugal.

Potter’s men will then resume their friendly fixtures at Reading on July 23 and then against La Liga outfit Espanyol at the Amex Stadium on July 30.

Here’s 17 telling pictures of how Brighton may shape up for the new season as they prepare for life without Yves Bissouma, who left for Tottenham earlier in the window.

Man City target Marc Cucurella in training

Brighton flyer Tariq Lamptey

New arrival Kaoru Mitoma adds another option for Graham Potter

Paraguay international Julio Enciso gets to know his new teammates

