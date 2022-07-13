17 pictures as surprise Brighton faces spotted at Portugal pre-season camp – new signings and notable absentees

Graham Potter is keeping a close eye on his players in their training camp on the Portuguese Riviera.

Albion started their pre-season last weekend with a 0-0 friendly draw against Union SG at Albion’s training ground in Lancing.

The squad – including their new arrivals such as Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav – are now having further time to gel together in the sweltering conditions of Portugal.

Potter’s men will then resume their friendly fixtures at Reading on July 23 and then against La Liga outfit Espanyol at the Amex Stadium on July 30.

Here’s 17 telling pictures of how Brighton may shape up for the new season as they prepare for life without Yves Bissouma, who left for Tottenham earlier in the window.

