Speaking after the match Dunk said: “He has got a great, great talent and he is a young kid that is learning the game of football, especially under this manager. He has come from Paraguay, probably never experienced the level of work ethic and detail in the Premier League that it takes, especially with this manager we have got - his details are incredible. He [Ensico] is learning the game and I think the last three or four games he has come on he has stepped his level up a game and he has been excellent in all the ones he has come on in so it's a credit to him for working hard and earning that opportunity as you have seen today, he has come on ahead of Danny Welbeck in a Premier League game. Obviously everyone trusts him, the gaffer trusts him and the players trust him and he has proved the gaffer right and us right as well.”