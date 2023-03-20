Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed FA Cup day to remember as they booked a Wembley FA Cup semi-final date with Manchester United

The Seagulls were up against League Two giant-killers Grimsby Town who enjoyed a fine FA Cup run and had previously knocked out Championship team Luton Town and Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Their run however came to an end at the Amex Stadium as Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive Brighton team proved too strong for Grimsby and their impressive following of almost 5,000 travelling fans and Harry the Haddocks.

Albion’s teenage striker Evan Ferguson netted a well-taken brace in the 5-0 victory and there were also goals for Deniz Undav, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma. Brighton will now face Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United team at Wembley after they knocked out Fulham yesterday with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will contest the other semi-final with Championship team Sheffield United.

The date for Brighton’s semi-final clash looks set to be Sunday, April 23 but that is yet to be officially confirmed.

Here’s a selection of fantastic fan pictures from a memorable day at the Amex Stadium...

