19-goal Brighton forward wants summer transfer as Champions League club push to secure deal
The future of Brighton striker Deniz Undav remains unclear – although the striker has expressed his desire to leave the club.
Undav, 27, has impressed during his loan spell in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart and his 19-goals so far this term helped fire the German outfit to third in the table and Champions League qualification.
Stuttgart have two fixtures of their league campaign remaining and then Undav – who is contracted with Brighton until June 2026 – will turn his attention to this summer’s Euros with Germany.
Undav’s loan to Stuttgart included an option to buy and the striker is keen to make his move permanent. The club, boosted financially by Champions League qualification, are now in a position to make it happen.
Albion signed Undav for around £6m in 2021 after his prolific spell in Belgium with Union SG. His value has however skyrocketed after this season and if Brighton did sell, they would hope to receive around £20m for their attacker.
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi previously stated he would like his striker back with the Seagulls next term but Undav seems happy in Germany.
“The faster this is possible, the happier I would be, but it's a slow process,” said Undav last month on making his move to Stuttgart permanent. “I can’t decide alone, because there are other parties. You can only hope that it will work out the way you want.”
VfB Stuttgart chairman Alexander Wehrle was asked last week by Sky Germany on the futures on Undav and his prolific strike partner Sehrou Guirassy. Wehrle said: “We would be happy to play with both next season. He can now also play the Champions League. That’s another argument.”
Brighton’s position on Undav is not yet clear. They currently have Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson pushing for the striking roles next season, while the experienced Danny Welbeck is out of contract this summer but is expected to agree a new deal.
