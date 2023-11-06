Brighton and Hove Albion take on Ajax in Amsterdam in the Europa League on Thursday night

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to record back to back Europa League wins against Ajax as they and their fans travel to Amsterdam this Thursday night for the 5.45pm (UK time) kick-off.

The Seagulls, who are third in Group B with four points from three matches, beat Ajax at the American Express Stadium 2-0 last month thanks to goals from Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati. It was Albion’s first ever win in the competition and built on their 2-2 draw in Marseille, where they showed tremendous spirit to comeback from 2-0 down in the south of the France.

A win at Ajax would set Roberto De Zerbi’s team up nicely and place them in a strong position to qualify from the group stages. Ajax have had their troubles of late but the Johan Cruyff Arena remains one of the most famous venues for European football and Brighton – who are seventh in the Premier League – will have to be at their best to come away with maximum points.

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to face Ajax in the Euopa League at the Johan Cruijff Arena

It promises to be a special night for Seagulls’ fans and it’s only the second time (after Marseille) they have contested an away match in Europe.

Today the Albion website issued travel information for supporters wishing to make the journey to Amsterdam, and advised fans should head to Dam Square upon their arrival to the Dutch capital.

Fans were also advised that “A Club travel line, will be available throughout the matchday and up until kick off for any supporters experiencing problems. This number will be promoted to fans travelling in due course.

“Whilst in the Netherlands supporters are advised to follow a dedicated twitter handle to ensure they are informed with up-to-date information from the Club and Police. This will be provided to ticket holders nearer the date of the game.”

Albion fans are encouraged to arrive early as the visitors’ turnstiles open two hours before kick-off. Some will also face quite a trek to their seats as the away concourse is on the upper tier of the stadium, and some warned that they will have to climb 200 steps to get to their seats.

“Please note the upper tier has a high rake and not suited to supporters with vertigo,” stated the Albion website.