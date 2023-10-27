23 brilliant crowd and celebration pictures as Brighton fans enjoy historic Europa League triumph at Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Europa League campaign took lift-off against Ajax at the Amex Stadium last night

Roberto De Zerbi stressed the importance of changing the mood at Brighton after they beat Ajax 2-0 at the Amex Stadium to claim a first European victory.

From the first minute Brighton outclassed a poor Ajax side, who just three days after sacking manager Maurice Steijn amidst the club’s worst-ever start to an Eredivisie season, barely mustered an attack.

Joao Pedro tapped in on the rebound after Karou Mitoma’s shot had been parried, breaking the deadlock minutes before half-time and handing Brighton a deserved lead.

The advantage was doubled eight minutes after the break when on-loan Barcelona forward Ansu Fati took a brilliant first touch to come inside his defender and rolled the ball into the corner after being set up by Simon Adingra.

It was a first win in three attempts on the team’s debut European campaign, lifting them to third in Group B and to within a point of leaders Marseille with whom they drew in France three weeks ago.

A win in the return against Ajax in Amsterdam in November will put them in a commanding position to qualify for the knockout rounds ahead of their final two group games.

“The focus today has been the first win in European competition for Brighton, for our fans, for our club, for our owner and for ourselves,” said De Zerbi. “We didn’t deserve to lose against AEK (Athens), and today we wanted 150 per cent the victory.

“We played a great game with high quality.”

1 . Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match against Ajax Photo: Ryan Pierse

2 . Brighton 2-0 Ajax Brighton & Hove Albion players line up on the pitch prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

3 . Brighton 2-0 Ajax Players, officials and fans hold a minutes applause in memory of former Brighton & Hove Albion player Gerry Ryan Photo: Ryan Pierse