24 brilliant pictures of Brighton fans, players and Graham Potter celebrating a record Premier League season

Graham Potter led his team to ninth in the league standings – Albion’s highest ever finish in the top flight with a record points total of 51 from 38 matches.

A capacity Amex Stadium crowd were in good voice throughout the match that saw the Hammers take the lead with a stunning strike from Michail Antonio.

But Albion hit back in the second half and goals from Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck sealed a well deserved victory.

After the match the players and staff came out for a lap of appreciation that was well received by the Albion fans.

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk said: “It’s been amazing. It has been a long old season with a lot of ups and downs but to finish it in the way we did has been unbelievable,” said the skipper.

“As a club we wanted to get into the top ten, and to accomplish it is brilliant – but we have to go again next year and try and do even better.

“You have got to have ambition but the Premier League can be hard, as we found out a few weeks ago. The international break in March came at a good time for us. We worked hard and finished the season incredibly strongly.

“A really strong finish. We have come a long way as a club and I’ve been lucky to be on the whole journey from Withdean to the new stadium but we want more.”

