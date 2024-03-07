Roma vs Brighton: Europa League round of 16 first legRoma vs Brighton: Europa League round of 16 first leg
25 cracking photos of Brighton fans and players at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico - including intense Europa League action at Roma

All the latest pictures from Brighton’s historic Europa League clash at Roma
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Mar 2024, 18:27 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 19:06 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion went toe to toe with their Europa League rivals Roma at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico.

It was a an intense and entertaining opening as Brighton, who are competing in the Europa League knockout stages for the first ever time, played with skill and composure.

The Albion went a goal down as Paulo Dybala's perfectly timed run and finish was allowed to stand after a VAR check. The Seagulls were under pressure but their were signs of encouragement as experienced striker Danny Welbeck forced save from Svilar and Simon Adingra’s cross took a deflection off of Evan N'Dicka and cracked the post.

It was intense and action packed… and here’s the pictures that prove it.

1. Brighton vs Roma

2. Roma vs Brighton

3. Roma vs Brighton

4. Roma vs Brighton

