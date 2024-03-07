Brighton and Hove Albion went toe to toe with their Europa League rivals Roma at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico.
It was a an intense and entertaining opening as Brighton, who are competing in the Europa League knockout stages for the first ever time, played with skill and composure.
The Albion went a goal down as Paulo Dybala's perfectly timed run and finish was allowed to stand after a VAR check. The Seagulls were under pressure but their were signs of encouragement as experienced striker Danny Welbeck forced save from Svilar and Simon Adingra’s cross took a deflection off of Evan N'Dicka and cracked the post.
It was intense and action packed… and here’s the pictures that prove it.