28 superb photos of passionate Brighton fans against Newcastle as Albion push for Europe - gallery

Brighton are still hunt for European football next season despite dropping points in a VAR interrupted clash against Newcastle.

The Seagulls were one-up thanks to a first half strike from former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh but Alexander Isak’s 89th minute penalty earned a point for Eddie Howe’s team.

It was third time lucky as Newcastle had two second-half spot-kick awards overturned following VAR intervention, prior to their late leveller.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes VAR disrupts the rhythm of games but is making football fairer.

“That confirms my opinion again that VAR makes football more fair, but of course it breaks the rhythm and takes a long time, so sometimes it’s very frustrating how long it takes. On the one side it’s very positive, on the other side we all know it breaks the rhythm of the game.”

Brighton are 10th in the table with three matches to go against Wolves (a), Liverpool (h) and Tottenham (a).

