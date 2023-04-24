Brighton and Hove Albion fans remained in good voice despite their penalty shoot-out loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium yesterday

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi felt his side deserved victory against Manchester United and a first FA Cup final appearance since 1983.

United beat Brighton on penalties after a goalless draw at Wembley to progress to May’s showpiece against their rivals Man City.

Albion ace Solly March missed the vital kick for De Zerbi’s team after both sides converted their first six penalties, as United booked their second domestic final of the season following their Carabao Cup win in February.

Albion’s focus now turns to trying to secure their highest-ever top-flight finish and a first season in Europe.

“I think we deserved to win, because we played better and had more chances to score,” said De Zerbi.

“We suffered in the middle of the second half, but for the other part of the game we commanded the play.

“They (the players) are focused only on our target in the Premier League. We are playing well, we deserve to reach our target of Europe, but football can be cruel.”

Here are 29 of our best Brighton fan pictures from a dramatic FA Cup semi-final clash with Man United – courtesy of our photographer from Wembley Stadium Jon Rigby

