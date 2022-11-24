There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.
To plug the gap we’ve nipped into our archives to bring you this gallery of Albion fans watching the boys over the years.
Take a look and see if you feature.
Find out what is happening at Albion today, here.
1. Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
A young Brighton fan attends the FA Cup fourth round football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal at The American Express Community Stadium on January 25, 2015.
Photo: GLYN KIRK:f
2. Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
A young Brighton & Hove Albion fan attends the FA Cup with Budweiser Third Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on January 5, 2013.
Photo: Bryn Lennon:r
3. Brighton & Hove Albion v Derby County
A young Brighton & Hove Albion supporter before the Sky Bet Championship Play Off semi final first leg match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County on May 8, 2014.
Photo: Steve Bardens:f
4. Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion's fans singing in the crowd ahead of the English FA Cup third round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at The American Express Community Stadium on January 5, 2013.
Photo: GLYN KIRK:r