29 superb photos of Brighton and Fulham fans at Amex Stadium for Premier League opener - gallery

Brighton fans witnessed an opening day 1-1 Premier League draw against Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

The afternoon included a pre-kick-off minute's silence for Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. A poignant moment for Brighton player James Milner, who was Jota's teammate at Liverpool.

The first half was a tight encounter. Albion’s Yankuba Minteh had an effort chalked-off as the ball was out of play before Carlos Baleba's cross and Kaoru Mitoma headed over from Matt O'Riley's pass.

The breakthrough came 10 minutes after halftime as Georginio was chopped down in the box by Fulham defender Sander Berge and O'Riley slotted home the spot kick.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls just failed to hold out though as Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz levelled with virtually the last kick of the match.

Here's 29 superb fan photos from the Amex Stadium. Pictures Natalie Mayhew & Getty

1 . Brighton vs Fulham Brighton vs Fulham Photo: By Natalie Mayhew

2 . Brighton vs Fulham - Amex Stadium Brighton vs Fulham - Amex Stadium By Natalie Mayhew Photo: By Natalie Mayhew

3 . Brighton vs Fulham Brighton vs Fulham Photo: By Natalie Mayhew