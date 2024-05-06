33 photos of loyal Brighton fans against Aston Villa as Amex Stadium witness late penalty drama

Brighton and Hove Albion fans saw their team return to winning ways against Champions League chasing Aston Villa thanks to a late goal from Joao Pedro. Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi praised the “big reaction” of his players to last week’s dismal 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth. “I am proud because we played a great game against one of the best teams in the Premier League,” said the Italian, who referenced his side’s 6-1 thrashing at Villa Park in September during his pre-match team talk. “They are fourth on the table and playing against the teams of Emery is still very tough. We played a good game, we deserved to win, we could score more goals. We didn’t play an amazing game in terms of quality of football but we showed pride and a big reaction.” Here’s 36 of the best pictures taken from the Premier League triumph at the Amex Stadium.
