Brighton and Hove Albion paid tribute to their former winger Ian Mellor

Ian Mellor, the former Brighton, Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday forward, has died at the age of 74, his family has announced.

The Manchester-born attacker made his debut for hometown City in 1971 and went on to make 50 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

He left City for Norwich in 1973 and then moved to Brian Clough’s Brighton the following year.

He spent four years with the Seagulls, scoring 35 goals in 150 appearances and helping them to promotion from the Third Division, before spells with Chester, Wednesday and Bradford.

“We extend our sincere condolences to son Neil and all of Ian’s family and friends at this particularly sad time,” Brighton posted on their website.

Mellor’s son Neil, the former Liverpool and Preston striker, wrote on X: “My Dad – My Hero. I love you. Thank you for everything.