João Pedro’s second half double helped Brighton & Hove Albion to a 4-2 win at Championship outfit Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Brazilian’s brace took his goal tally up to 15 for the season as the Seagulls came from behind to advance to the fourth round.

The unfortunate Jan Paul van Hecke turned to ball into his own net on 16 minutes before another stunning Pervis Estupiñán strike saw Albion level at the break.

Lewis Dunk’s close-range header saw Brighton take the lead in the second half, but City hit back through Lewis Baker’s penalty.

Pedro put Albion’s noses in front again on 71 minutes, before the 22-year-old made sure of the Seagulls’ progress with ten minutes remaining.

Brighton will discover who they will play in the fourth round in tomorrow evening’s [January 8] draw.

Here’s a selection of images from the game courtesy of Getty Images.

