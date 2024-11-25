But we can look at a few key factors to make an informed guess. Here the ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence supercomputer has done just that to bring us some potential Seagulls deals in the January transfer window.

It suggests moves for a goalscorer, a creative midfielder and a left-back to bolster competition for places could be on the cards.

AI also suggests Danny Welbeck could be set for a shock departure.

Who would you like to see arrive at the Amex? Get involved in the debate via our social media channels.

And check out our website for daily Seagulls news.

1 . Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) The son of former Argentine international footballer Diego Simeone, Giovanni is a no-nonense forward for Napoli anqd the Argentine national team. He has played in the Italian top flight for a number of seasons with Genoa and Fiorentina. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2 . Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) In June 2024, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan all pursued the 21 year-old forward, but he decided to stay with RB Leipzig, extending his existing contract by another year until 2029. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

3 . Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) Former Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has scored 10 goals in 41 games for West Ham and is a player willing to take people on. Photo: Getty Images