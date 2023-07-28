The 23-year-old Nigeria international has agreed terms that will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2027 with the move to be completed when he receives international clearance.
Bassey is a left-sidedand had previously been linked with Brighton and West Ham. Brighton’s interested cooled as they turned their attention to Igor Julio, who signed this week from Fiorentina for around £14m.
Bassey said: “I know how big a club Fulham are. They always have quality players and are playing in the Premier League – the best league in the world – so I didn’t have to think much about it.
“It’s a London club as well, so it’s always a plus to go home! I’m happy it’s all done now and I can just focus on the football and help the team build on last season, when they did amazing.”
Bassey, who can play left or centre-back, was born in Aosta in northern Italy but moved to London at a young age from where he joined Leicester’s academy.
After two successful years at Rangers, he agreed a transfer to Ajax for £19.71million in 2022 and made his debut for Nigeria that same year before going on to lift his caps total to 10.
“Calvin is a young and versatile defender,” Fulham vice-president Tony Khan said.
“He’s been a top target for us so we’re all delighted that he’s committed for the long term with Fulham and we’re looking forward to watching him progress.”