NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

'A big club' - Brighton and West Ham-linked ace confirms £18m transfer to Premier League rivals

Fulham have signed former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax for a fee reported to be around £18m.
By Derren Howard
Published 28th Jul 2023, 20:25 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 20:37 BST

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has agreed terms that will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2027 with the move to be completed when he receives international clearance.

Bassey is a left-sidedand had previously been linked with Brighton and West Ham. Brighton’s interested cooled as they turned their attention to Igor Julio, who signed this week from Fiorentina for around £14m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bassey said: “I know how big a club Fulham are. They always have quality players and are playing in the Premier League – the best league in the world – so I didn’t have to think much about it.

Most Popular
Calvin Bassey has made the move to Fulham from Ajax having previously been linked to Brighton and West HamCalvin Bassey has made the move to Fulham from Ajax having previously been linked to Brighton and West Ham
Calvin Bassey has made the move to Fulham from Ajax having previously been linked to Brighton and West Ham

“It’s a London club as well, so it’s always a plus to go home! I’m happy it’s all done now and I can just focus on the football and help the team build on last season, when they did amazing.”

Bassey, who can play left or centre-back, was born in Aosta in northern Italy but moved to London at a young age from where he joined Leicester’s academy.

After two successful years at Rangers, he agreed a transfer to Ajax for £19.71million in 2022 and made his debut for Nigeria that same year before going on to lift his caps total to 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Calvin is a young and versatile defender,” Fulham vice-president Tony Khan said.

“He’s been a top target for us so we’re all delighted that he’s committed for the long term with Fulham and we’re looking forward to watching him progress.”

Related topics:FulhamBrightonWest HamPremier LeagueRangers