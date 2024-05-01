Head coach Roberto De Zerbi works within Brighton's transfer policy

Brighton and Hove Albion have a clear track record of selling their best players when they approach their peak years.

In recent seasons Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Leo Trossard, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Marc Cucurella have all been sold for huge profits as they reach their early to mid-20s.

It has been great for the club's finances and has enabled them to reinvest and compete in the Premier League – but it makes team building for head coach Roberto De Zerbi extremely challenging.

The point was expertly raised by an Albion supporter at last night's fans' forum. She said the club's current policy of investing and improving youngsters and then selling them is a “real problem” for De Zerbi and that the squad lacks players in a key age bracket.

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber responded: "I'm not sure I agree with you. If you look at Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Solly March, if you look at players of that age they are not old and they are not young and they fill that middle ground. Jason Steele is another example.

"But our policy is to buy young players and make them better and Roberto can take a lot of credit for that. And then at the right time for players and for us we sell them on. We are never going to leave ourselves in a position where we can't compete and next season will be our eighth season in the Premier League.

"But we have a model that helps us compete but we want a competitive squad and we will always put Roberto in a position where he can compete.”