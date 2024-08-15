'A bit stressful' – Fabian Hurzeler reacts to fitness question as latest £25m arrival jets in for Everton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton's new signing Brajan Gruda could feature in the Premier League opener at Everton this Saturday. Gruda, 20, joined yesterday from German club FSV Mainz for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m.

The Germnay under-21 international was previously linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool and last term in the Bundesliga he scored four goals with three assists from 28 appearances.

"He took part in pre-season for Mainz, so he's completely ready for training," said Hurzeler speaking in his press conference ahead of Everton.

Brighton's new signing Brajan Gruda could be fit to play against Everton

"Let's see if he's ready for Everton, because in the end he's also a young player. It's a new start here. Everything is a bit stressful for him, so we have to take care of him. I will have a talk with him.”

Hurzeler pushed hard to sign Gruda this summer and feels his creativity will help the Seagulls in the Premier League this term.

"I wouldn't say he's a typical German," said Albion's German manager. "I think he's amazingly skilled with the ball. He's like a boy from the street, is what you would say in Germany. He likes to dribble, he likes to have the ball at his feet and he can do special things like all our offensive players.

"They can make a difference in an equal game and of course we need to give Brajan time, he comes from Germany, he's very young, it's a different culture here. The Premier League is the best league in the world. So we need to try to integrate him as fast as possible, we give him all the support and help he needs.

"Then we try to improve him and make him ready for the Premier League."