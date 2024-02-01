'A chance' - Brighton confirm the exit of a second midfielder on transfer deadline day

Jack Hinchy Of Brighton & Hove Albion will join Shrewsbury Town on loan

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy has joined League One Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has made two first team appearances, including a substitute appearance in our Emirates FA Cup win over Stoke City last month.

Technical director David Weir said, "This is a great opportunity for Jack to be involved regularly in a senior first-team environment and hopefully get a chance to play a part for Shrewsbury in the second half of the season.

"As our under-21s captain he's been really important in the team that reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy. Now it's about taking that next step on his development pathway. We wish him well for his time with Shrewsbury."

Jack joined from Stockport County in 2021 and has made 40 appearances for our under-21s. He made his first team debut in the EFL Cup win over Forest Green Rovers last season, while he was also on the bench for our Europa League wins over AEK Athens and Marseille.