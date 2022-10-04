'A difference' – Danny Welbeck issues first verdict on Roberto De Zerbi ahead of Tottenham test

Roberto De Zerbi has impressed Danny Welbeck in the early stages ahead of their Premier League match against Tottenham

De Zerbi was appointed following Graham Potter's exit to Chelsea just ahead of the international break.

The Italian has had some time to get to know his new charges and his first Premier League match ended with a thrilling 3-3 against Liverpool at Anfield last Saturday.

Fourth placed Brighton are next in action this Saturday where De Zerbi will be up against his fellow Italian Antonio Conte at the Amex Stadium as they welcome third placed Tottenham.

Welbeck, who has previously played under the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, likes the look of Albion's new manager and believe chances and goals will continue to flow.

"There’s a difference with how we might build up or use different formations," said the former England striker. "But the main aim is to score goals and create chances.

"That’s something we did against Liverpool, created a lot of chances and got three good goals. I think there will be plenty more goals to come.

“It’s been very good under him so far, a very impressive start,” said Welbeck. “He’s brought in some of his own ideas already and put them to the team.

"He obviously wants to make his mark on how he wants us to play, and it’s been very exciting. I think with the players that we’ve got we can improve under him. Everybody is on board, I think it’s going to be a really exciting time for Brighton.”

Welbeck, 31, has impressed this season and gave Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk a tough afternoon at Anfield last Saturday.

The ex-Arsenal player is however yet to score this term and he would love to open his account against Tottenham.

"I got a couple of chances on Saturday that I really feel I didn’t quite get in the first few games, so there’s progression there. Sooner or later my first goal of the season will come and I look forward to sticking the ball away. I’m really excited to play under this manager and the way he wants to play hopefully means there will be a lot more opportunities to come.