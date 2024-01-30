'A dream' - Brighton's major rivals confirm key transfer ahead of Saturday's clash

Genk's Colombian defender Daniel Munoz is on his way to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have boosted Roy Hodgson’s options with the addition of right-back Daniel Munoz.

Munoz has signed from Genk for an undisclosed fee in a deal until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend his contract by a further year.

The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances for Colombia and spent the last four years with Genk, helping them win the Belgium Cup in 2021.

He said: “It’s a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace.

“I’m very excited, very happy, and I can’t wait to be on the pitch.

“I think it’s a dream come true for me and I hope to be up to the task.”

Munoz is set to watch Tuesday’s Premier League clash at home to Sheffield United, but could be in contention for his Palace debut in this weekend’s trip to rivals Brighton.

Palace’s poor form has increased the scrutiny on Hodgson’s position, although chairman Steve Parish is confident their first recruit of the January transfer window can have a big impact in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

“We are delighted to welcome a player of Daniel’s quality and character to the club,” Parish said.

“He has experience at the highest level for club and country, and he possesses an impressive record going forwards for a full-back.