'A few slips' – Bargain Brighton star delivers another huge title blow to Leeds, Leicester and Southampton
Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento continue to impress on loan at Championship title chasers Ipswich Town.
Sarmiento secured Championship comeback kings Ipswich a stunning 3-2 stoppage-time win against Southampton to go back to the top of the table.
A pulsating Easter Monday clash at a packed Portman Road went down to the wire after Che Adams and Adam Armstrong had put Saints in the driving seat, having been hit by a Leif Davis’ stunner.
Nathan Broadhead levelled for Ipswich and, after Southampton full-back James Bree was sent off, fellow substitute Sarmiento snatched victory in the seventh and final minute of stoppage-time.
That goal sparked bedlam, sending Town back to the Championship summit as McKenna’s men took their points tally from losing positions to a remarkable 31.
On Sarmiento, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said, “One of the big things about the loan for him in the second half of the season was to be more effective, to get in the box better, to find a way to add to his goal tally and he’s stepped up with some big moments for us.”
Sarmiento appeared to slip before regaining his footing and steering in the winner. “He had a few slips, so he’d probably have been getting criticised about his footwear if he hadn’t toe-poked that in!” added McKenna. "He’s reacted really well and that’s some big goals for him now.”
Ecuador international Sarmiento started his career at Charlton, before moving to Benfica. Brighton snapped him up in 2021 and he has since had loans at West Brom, before joining Ipswich on loan in January. The attacker is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.
