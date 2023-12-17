'A funny team' - Paul Merson delivers prediction for Arsenal versus Brighton

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed his old side to beat Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday.

Albion head into this contest off the back of a 1-0 win over Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday, giving them precious little time to recover for the clash against the Gunners.

However, they did beat Mikel Arteta's 3-0 at this very ground at the tail end of last season and Roberto De Zerbi's side have frequently shown they can beat the best teams in the division.

However, former Arsenal man Merson has predicted a 3-1 win for the north London side, saying they should have enough about them to get the three points.

He told Sportskeeda: "Brighton are a funny team - you never know what you're going to get from them. They should have beat Burnley last weekend, but they only managed a 1-1 draw, while they also have a UEFA Conference League game tonight before they travel to the Emirates Stadium.

"Arsenal lost to Aston Villa last weekend, but I actually thought they played really well. They conceded an early goal but fluffed so many chances to get back into the game, which could come back to haunt them in the title race. Martin Odegaard, especially, had two glorious chances to score, but he failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

"If Arsenal want to be in the title race, they need to beat Brighton, more so with a trip to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on the horizon. I don't think this game is a foregone conclusion, but I expect the Gunners to return to winning ways."

Former Celtic and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has also backed Arsenal to emerge victorious this weekend.

He also predicted a 3-1 home win, saying Brighton are a bit too leaky at the back and the short turnaround may make it difficult for them.

"The bottom line is that Brighton play in the Europa League on Thursday evening, which makes this trip even harder for them when going to Emirates Stadium is difficult enough anyway," Sutton told the BBC.