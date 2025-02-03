'A good move' - Brighton confirm first deadline day transfer as ex-West Ham ace exits

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Benicio Baker-Boaitey has joined Millwall, in a permanent transfer for undisclosed terms.

The 21-year-old former West Ham and Porto attacker made six first team appearances for Albion, five of which came in the Premier League.

Technical director David Weir said, “Benicio has progressed through the academy and it was great to see him make a number of appearances for the first team in the second half of last season.

“This is a good move for all parties, and we wish the best of luck for the future.”

The winger joined Albion initially on loan from Porto for the second half of the 2021/22 season, before the move was made permanent at the end of that campaign.

Having made 24 Premier League 2 appearances for our under-21s over the following two years, he spent the first half of this season on loan in League Two with Port Vale.