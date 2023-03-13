Harry Redknapp has named a former Brighton & Hove Albion star in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and QPR manager has named ex-Albion ace and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard in his team of the week for game week 27 of the 2022/23 season.

The Belgium international provided a hat-trick of assists as the Gunners beat London rivals Fulham 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

His performance at Craven Cottage saw him pick up the Player of the Match award, and become the first player in Premier League history to record three assists in the first half of an away game.

Harry Redknapp has named a former Brighton & Hove Albion star in his Premier League Team of the Week. Picture by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Speaking to BetVictor, Redknapp said: “An easy pick here, Leandro Trossard. I thought Arsenal were absolutely fantastic in the first half against Fulham and Trossard created all three of the goals.

“He’s been a great signing for Arsenal and has added something different to the side. Based on the performance we saw at the weekend, it’s hard to see Arsenal dropping many points.”

The 76-year-old also named Southampton pair Gavin Bazunu and Kyle Walker-Peters, AFC Bournemouth trio Marcos Senesi, Philip Billing and Dango Ouattara, Everton centre-back Michael Keane, Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, Newcastle United duo Joe Willock and Alexander Isak, and Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goal scorer Harry Kane in his team of the week.

Arsenal announced the signing of Trossard in a £27million transfer from the Seagulls on January 20.

The 28-year-old has since scored one goal and provided five assists in ten games for the Gunners.

Brighton agreed to sign Trossard on a four-year deal from Belgian club KRC Genk in June 2019.