'A little bit of pain' - Jan Paul van Hecke feared first Brighton goal came at a cost after powerful header

Jan Paul van Hecke said it was an ‘incredible feeling’ to score his first Brighton goal – with ‘around 50’ family members watching from the stands.

The Dutchman scored a superb header on the 41st minute against Fulham – just six points after the visitors took the lead.

Yasin Ayari whipped in an inch-perfect free-kick and Van Hecke made no mistake for a rare set piece goal for Albion. The 24-year-old’s passionate celebration showed how much it meant to him.

He told reporters, post-match: “I was really happy that I could score. We conceded maybe a bit too easily and then we felt like we needed to do something [to get a goal] back.

"It was a good header and good to score before half-time. Then in the second half, we had some big chances, some offside goals so we were trying to push for the goal and then if you get it back late, it's even better.

“It meant a lot because I had two chances and I missed a few – if you score like this it's an incredible feeling and that's why I was really happy.”

Van Hecke was asked if he knew the ball was destined for the goal as soon as he connected with it.

He replied: “Yeah, to be fair I have a little bit of pain in my neck now because I headed it so hard.

"I felt it on my head and I was like this is going in. I was also quite sure that there was no offside so that's why I was celebrating like this and I'm really happy about it.”

Asked how many of his family members had made the trip from the Netherlands for this match, he said: “Around 50 – they came over with the bus this morning and they go back tomorrow.

"They come over a few times in a year and I think this is the third time this year – so I think they are quite happy with this game.”

Van Hecke’s header looked destined to earn just a point against a fellow European competition hopeful in Fulham – but Joao Pedro had other ideas.

Albion’s Brazilian talisman was fouled by Worthing-born Harrison Reed deep into injury-time – and stepped up to score the winning goal. This sparked wild celebrations inside the Amex.

It was Albion’s fourth consecutive Premier League victory but their first ever over Fulham in the competition.

Brighton now sit in sixth place – level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and just one point behind fourth-placed Man City.

Van Hecke said: “I think you could see I was really happy and also a relief that we could bring the three points home.

"It's a massive boost for the table and for ourselves. We keep our form going with wins so hopefully we can continue this for a long time.”

On finally beating Fulham, the centre-back added: “Last time we met, they won 3-1 and we felt like we should have a result.

"Today we said to each other, boys, we need to keep on going, there's one point behind us and we want to keep pushing and I think we did today.

"Maybe in the end we were a bit lucky with the win but I think you could see everyone put all the effort in so in the end we deserved it.”