'A little injury' - Andrea Maldera explains Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana substitutions amid Roberto De Zerbi call

Brennan Johnson struck a last-gasp winner in an enthralling game which saw Spurs come from a goal down to win.

Brighton assistant manager Andrea Maldera took charge of the Seagulls as Roberto De Zerbi was suspended. The head coach was absent from the match after undergoing dental treatment.

"Roberto was in contact with us throughout the match,” Maldera said.

Andrea Maldera said Roberto De Zerbi was in regular contact with him during Brighton’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"In the first half not too much because the match was easy to read.

“In half time, I spoke to him. He gave the team some suggestions. The substitutions arrive from him.

"He was watching the match on TV – in communication always.

"There was a little bit of injury to [Tariq] Lamptey or [Adam] Lallana but the substitutions always come from him.

"Roberto is ready to start work and we are happy. It's been very tough.

“We deserved a good result but this is football.”

In an entertaining game, both sides had chances to win – with Ansu Fati missing a huge opportunity for Albion. But it was the hosts who found the quality needed – with substitutions Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson combining in the sixth minute of injury-time.

"The match was open,” Maldera said.

"We wanted to score [a winner]. This is our mentality. It's tough we conceded on the transition. We don't think to stay in our half.

"They scored a very good goal on the transition. Son is a big player, they have big players.

“We played with courage. We tried to press high always. We have to accept this. Our team, our style, our identity. We our proud of our players.”

Maldera said Brighton ‘have to accept’ the defeat but ‘we don't lose the quality of the match’

"Tottenham had good chances and we created a lot of chances, “he said. “This is football.

"In the first half I think we could have played better with the ball. We gave Tottenham chances.

"We knew in the second half we would have more space and have more chances.

"We had three strikers on the pitch so we would have an opportunity. To concede a goal in last ten seconds is very tough for us.”

The match saw Kaoru Mitoma make his return from the Asia Cup. The Japan forward was quiet in the first half but came to life after Spurs’ equaliser – creating a number of big chances.

Maldera said: “Mitoma played well but he can do more, especially in the first half.

"We had a doubt yesterday but we spoke with this morning and he said he's ready to play. He's a very important player for us.

"We are happy about this match. Second half he played better with big chances.”

Before the game, it was reported by The Athletic that 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood is set for an extended period out of action after suffering a fractured foot.

The report stated that the academy graduate suffered a stress fracture of the foot – which requires surgery – and it is ‘unclear’ how long he will be out of action.

