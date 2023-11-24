BREAKING

'A long time' - Roberto De Zerbi confirms major blow for Brighton but key trio set to return against Nottingham Forest

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits he has ‘lost count’ of the number of injuries his side have ahead of facing Nottingham Forest on Saturday (November 25).
By Richie Mills and Sam Morton
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
The Albion head coach said on Friday at his pre-match press conference that winger Kaoru Mitoma is unavailable for the clash at City Ground, as is utility player James Milner. Adam Webster is also out after suffering an injury in training.

De Zerbi added that left-back Pervis Estupinan is likely to be out for ‘a long time’, centre-back Igor Julio will be given a late fitness test, but fellow defenders Lewis Dunk and Tariq Lamptey could feature.

The Italian said: "Mitoma and Milner can’t play, they are not available. We will have to see with Igor.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits he has ‘lost count’ of the number of injuries his side have ahead of facing Nottingham Forest on Saturday (November 25). Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesBrighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits he has ‘lost count’ of the number of injuries his side have ahead of facing Nottingham Forest on Saturday (November 25). Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
"We have too many injuries – I have lost count. Dunk is available, Estupinan isn’t – I think for a long time. Lamptey is better which is good news."

De Zerbi added that attacker Evan Ferguson will start against Forest and midfielder Jakub Moder, who was sidelined for 18 months with an ACL injury, could come off the bench in the second half.

Aside from these aforementioned players, Brighton are also without winger Solly March (knee), forward Julio Enciso (knee), striker Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), and the suspended Mahmoud Dahoud. That means the Seagulls have at least eight players unavailable for the game against Steve Cooper's men.

