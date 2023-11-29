Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says Igor Julio is fit to face AEK Athens but Tariq Lamptey and Ansu Fati will be out for ‘a long time’.

Albion duo Fati and Lamptey joined the club's lengthy list following their 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and now head coach De Zerbi has confirmed they will miss Thursday's clash with the Greek outfit at the very least.

The Seagulls have been without Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed), and James Milner (muscular), plus Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended for Thursday's contest due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

On Wednesday, De Zerbi said in his pre-match press conference: "Igor [Julio] can play, Ansu [Fati] and [Tariq] Lamptey are both injured. We have lost them for, I think, a long time.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground on November 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"But the focus is on the players that can play tomorrow. We have enough to compete. I don't know if we will win but for sure we will fight to win the game."

De Zerbi did not provide further injury updates on the rest of the squad but Milner and Mitoma were among the players to travel with the first-team squad to Greece.

Brighton can call on captain Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud as the red cards they received in the Premier League do not apply to the Europa League.