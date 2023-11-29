‘A long time’ – Roberto De Zerbi issues injury update on Brighton trio ahead of crunch Europa League encounter
Albion duo Fati and Lamptey joined the club's lengthy list following their 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and now head coach De Zerbi has confirmed they will miss Thursday's clash with the Greek outfit at the very least.
The Seagulls have been without Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed), and James Milner (muscular), plus Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended for Thursday's contest due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
On Wednesday, De Zerbi said in his pre-match press conference: "Igor [Julio] can play, Ansu [Fati] and [Tariq] Lamptey are both injured. We have lost them for, I think, a long time.
"But the focus is on the players that can play tomorrow. We have enough to compete. I don't know if we will win but for sure we will fight to win the game."
De Zerbi did not provide further injury updates on the rest of the squad but Milner and Mitoma were among the players to travel with the first-team squad to Greece.
Brighton can call on captain Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud as the red cards they received in the Premier League do not apply to the Europa League.
Albion currently sit second in their group and a win at AEK will guarantee they reach the competition's play-off round at the very least.