Fabian Hurzeler believes loan star Facundo Buonanotte has a big future with Brighton after his impressive start to life at Leicester City.

Buonanotte joined the Foxes on loan at the start of the season and the Albion playmaker has been their best player this term with three goals and two assists from nine Premier League outings.

The 19-year-old was rewarded for his efforts at the King Power Stadium this week as he was called up to the Argentina squad by manager Lionel Scaloni for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

Facundo Buonanotte has three goals and two assists for Leicester so far this term

Leicester fans would love to make the loan permanent but Buonanotte – who made 27 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last term – is contracted with the Seagulls until at least June 2028.

"I follow him a lot,” said Fabian Hurzeler to Sussex World speaking ahead of Brighton’s clash with Manchester City at the Amex Stadium this Saturday. “I just text him, because it is great what he is doing.

"It also shows his attitude and his personality. If you get a loan, you could react like, the club does not want me, I am not a starter for my club.

"But no, he shows his personality and character and has a great impact in the Premier League. I follow every game, I see his actions and I am very happy for him. He is still young and in the early stages of his career but he has already shown amazing things.

"I am really happy and I follow him. He gets nominated for his national team which is just what he deserves for all his efforts and that is why I hope he keeps doing the things he is doing. Keeps improving, stays humble, works hard and he will be part of our future here at the club for sure.”