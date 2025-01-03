Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest news for Brighton ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium

Brighton will have a new face in the home dugout against Arsenal as German Daniel Niedzkowski arrives as assistant head coach.

Niedzkowski, 47, recently left his role as head of the German Football Association's (DFB) coaches training programme to join his former pupil Hurzeler at Brighton.

The former assistant coach at Bayer Leverkusen and Germany Under-21s boss arrived at the Lancing training ground on Wednesday and will get his first taste of the Amex Stadium this Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit.

Daniel Niedzkowski will join Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton as assistant head coach

“He had his first day yesterday,” Fabian Hurzeler confirmed to Sussex World. “He didn't do so much, he got his clothes and his place in the office and he tries now to integrate into the team and we try to help him get bedded in as quickly as possible.

“It is not that easy to come during the season. It is very important we are helpful to him then he will be part of the coaching team. He will have a clear role in my team. We always define the roles very clearly.

"It is important that everyone has clarity and that everyone knows their role in the team and I'm sure he will have a great impact with our work because he has a lot of experience, he has worked with a lot of coaches, he had a role as assistant coach when he worked for Bayer Leverkusen and they were in a successful period. I hope he also brings us game luck and success back.”

Hurzeler’s side are currently 10th in the table after a seven-match winless run that has featured five draws, including in each of their last three games.

They also drew 1-1 in August at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are currently on a three-match winning run and second in the table.

The Gunners will however be without their star man Bukayo Saka, who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

“He’s a player who makes a difference for sure,” said Hurzeler. “But in the end we saw it also yesterday, they have enough world class players to replace him. So there's not only one world class player in the squad. There are several world class players, especially in the offensive line.

“So for sure they have different opportunities. Opportunities and possibilities to replace him. It's a different game with him for sure because he's a left footed player. He tries to always come inside the pitch, has good one against one situations, good crosses. But it doesn't mean that it's an easier game for us without him playing.”