'A lot of problems' - Another injury blow for De Zerbi and Brighton ahead of Man City

Another key Brighton player has been added to the list of walking wounded ahead of tonight’s clash against Premier League champions Manchester City

Roberto De Zerbi revealed Lewis Dunk has played through the pain barrier to aid Brighton’s European quest.

Seagulls centre-back Dunk has been ever-present in the Premier League this campaign but could begin on the bench against champions Manchester City tonight due to ongoing calf, back and neck issues.

“He’s playing with a lot of problems because he has calf and back problems but he is playing every game,” De Zerbi said ahead of the clash with Pep Guardiola’s champions. “Tomorrow he can start on the bench but I don’t know because if he can play with me in Brighton, he has to play always.”

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Amex Stadium tonight

Brighton are already without Solly March (hamstring), Adam Lallana, (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot), Jakub Moder (knee) Rob Sanchez (other), while Joel Veltman (hamstring), Adam Webster (knock) are doubtful.

England manager Gareth Southgate will today name his squad for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Dunk was capped by Southgate in a 3-0 friendly win over the United States in November 2018 but has not featured again for his country.

“He deserves to play in the national team,” said De Zerbi. “It’s not my work to decide the players of the national team but for us it should be a target. I hope he can play in the national team.”

Dunk has improved under De Zerbi this term and Italian admitted his skipper has adapted well to his way of playing out from the back.