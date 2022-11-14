Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League defeat against Aston Villa

Albion, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, will now break from Premier League action due to the World Cup in Qatar.

De Zerbi's men, who are seventh in the table, resume on December 26 at Nathan Jones' Southampton and then have just one more match at Arsenal on January 31 before the January transfer window swings open.

Brighton will hope to keep their key players of Leo Trossard and Moises Caicedo but De Zerbi is also keen to add to the squad.

"We haven’t spoken yet with the club (about January plans)," said the Italian after the loss to Aston Villa. "I think we need something to complete the squad.

"We have some positions on the pitch where have to do something for sure but I think there will be a lot of problems."

De Zerbi took over at Brighton after previous boss Graham Potter left for Chelsea in September.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk manager has four defeats, three draws and two wins in the Premier League so far and also a fine 3-1 win at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

His style of play has entertained and his teams create plenty of chances but concerns have been raised that Albion are too open defensively.

De Zerbi added: "I’m very happy but not for this [Aston Villa] result. Not for the place on the table. I’m happy because it was a very important period for me and my staff. I spoke with my players after the game and I say thanks. In this period, they were fantastic with me and my staff.