The goals of a former Brighton striker helped boost Ruben Amorim’s career

Manchester United called Ruben Amorim one of Europe’s “most exciting and highly rated young coaches” after confirming the Sporting Lisbon boss as their new head coach.

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough as Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United immediately set their sights on Amorim and have now confirmed a deal has been struck to bring him from Sporting on a contract until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

The 39-year-old will begin work with the Red Devils on Monday 11 November having overseen the Portuguese champions’ three remaining matches before the international break.

During his four years with Sporting Lisbon, Amorim won two Primeira Liga titles, two Portuguese League Cups and the Portuguese Super Cup. In that time Amorim has been helped greatly by the lethal form of former Brighton striker Viktor Gyökeres, who has a remarkable 59 goals and 19 assists from 65 appearances since joining in July 2023 from Coventry for around £20m.

Gyökeres, who joined Brighton from Swedish club Brommapojkarna in 2018, was given precious few chances to shine at Brighton before leaving for Coventry in in 2021 for around £1m – a rare transfer mistake from the Seagulls.

He had two excellent seasons in the Championship with Mark Robins at Coventry before getting his move to Amorim’s Lisbon team. It’s no stretch to say Gyökeres’ goals took Sporting to a new level and with it Amorim’s career.

It proved a fruitful partnership for player and manager and Gyökeres continues to be linked with big money moves to Arsenal, Chelsea and now Manchester United.

United, who confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain as interim manager until then, said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.”