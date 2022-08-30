'A medical is scheduled' - Huge transfer boost for Marco Silva and Fulham ahead of Brighton and Tottenham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Chelsea star Willian is set to return to the Premier League with Fulham

Fulham have already been active in the transfer market this summer and have enjoyed a solid start to the Premier League campaign with five points from four matches.

Boss Marco Silva however remains keen to strengthen further and are on the cusp of landing former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian.

The 34-year-old is a free agent having cancelled his contract with Brazilian club Corinthians – after reportedly receiving death threats in his homeland.

A medical at Craven Cottage is scheduled and a deal could even be concluded after the Thursday deadline if required given his free agent status.

Willian enjoyed a successful seven years at Chelsea and won two Premier League titles and five trophies in total.