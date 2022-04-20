'A real game' - Michael Owen makes bold Manchester City prediction ahead of Brighton clash

Brighton will be full of confidence ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium after back to back away victories at north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Graham Potter's Brighton - who are 10th in the league standings - were impressive in their away day double and fully deserved their six points from two matches at Champions League chasing teams.

Manchester City however are one of the hardest challenges in world football and Pep Guardiola's team will be keen to hit back strongly after their painful FA Cup semi-final loss to their close title rivals Liverpool.

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen gives his prediction ahead of Brighton's trip to Premier League title-chasing Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp's Reds also added further pressure on City last night with a comprehensive 4-0 win against a stuttering Manchester United outfit.

Owen feels Brighton will cause problem's tonight for Guardiola's men.

"Despite the defeat, I’m sure Pep Guardiola will have been proud with the effort he saw from his side," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"Being three down at half-time, it would have been easy for his side to let the match drift away. they didn’t and made a real game of it in the second half.

"What a couple of weeks in North London it was for Brighton! To follow up that win at Arsenal with a win at Spurs was so impressive, you never quite know what Brighton you’ll get. They deserved the win against Spurs, every credit to them.

"I don’t think this will be as good an away trip though. Brighton may score, but City will get the win. 3-1."

Team news

Manchester City are still without England full-back Kyle Walker for Wednesday’s Premier League visit of Brighton due to an ankle injury.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (foot) has been passed fit and centre-back Ruben Dias could return for the first time since March 1 after two games as an unused substitute.

Ilkay Gundogan (knee) has overcome a knock and Ederson is likely to return in goal after Zach Steffen played in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Brighton are without Yves Bissouma, who starts a two-match suspension for reaching 10 yellow cards.

Fellow midfielder Steven Alzate missed the win at Tottenham through illness but is back in training and could be involved.