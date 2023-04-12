Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on April 23

Manchester United have confirmed Marcus Rashford will miss a “few games” and manager Erik ten Hag is unsure how much of a part the in-form forward will be able to play in the run-in.

The 25-year-old has bounced back from a challenging campaign in spectacular fashion, scoring 28 goals in all competitions having shone particularly brightly since the winter World Cup.

Rashford’s form helped United to Carabao Cup glory but his availability for their quest for FA Cup and Europa League success – as well as a top-four finish – was thrown into doubt on Saturday lunchtime.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, will be without his key man in the next few matches

The forward pulled up holding his groin after trying to meet a ball over the top in the 78th minute of the 2-0 win against Everton, immediately indicating to the bench that he was hurt.

Ten Hag said afterward that he did “not look well” and United announced on Wednesday that he “will be unavailable for a few games but is expected to be back for the season run-in”.

Speaking an hour after the update on Rashford was published, Ten Hag said: “A few games, so that is the statement. I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know. We have to see how it develops, the injury. Of course it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it.

“But he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic and he’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab so that helps to get back soon.”

Rashford will definitely miss Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, who could face a familiar face at Old Trafford as United look to offset their star attacker’s absence.

Following United’s statement, manager Ten Hag was asked whether Rashford could return for next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.